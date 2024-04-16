Suspected shooter, 2 others arrested in murder of 2 women in Napa

Police arrested three people suspected in the fatal shooting of two women near downtown Napa over the weekend, the department announced Tuesday.

The shooting happened Saturday around 8:10 p.m. along the 400 block of Riverside Drive. Napa police said officers arrived to find two women next to the roadway who had been shot. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the second victim died of her injuries at the hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud argument just before someone started shooting.

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting in Napa early Sunday morning, Apr. 14, 2024. KPIX

On Monday, Napa police and SWAT officers along with Napa County Sheriff's SWAT officers and detectives responded to a location in Vallejo and arrested 22-year-old Vallejo resident John Nicholson Jr., identified as the suspected shooter. Nicholson was booked into the Napa County Jail on two counts of murder.

Early Tuesday morning, Sonoma County Sheriff's detectives arrested two other suspects in the case. They were identified as 19-year-old Jessica Whitten and 19-year-old Judith Adolph, both of Santa Rosa. The two women were jailed on charges of aiding in a felony and later transferred to the custody of Napa police and also booked into the Napa County Jail.

Napa police acknowledged the help from the community in their investigation, as well as the Napa County Sheriff's Office, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, the county District Attorney's Office and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were still looking to speak with witnesses and collect any evidence from community members. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has photo or video surveillance images, or has any additional information was asked to contact Detective Dustin Dodd at (707) 257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.