Watch CBS News
Crime

Napa police investigating shooting that killed 2 women

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition 4-14-24
PIX Now morning edition 4-14-24 12:36

Two female victims died in a shooting in Napa on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded around 8:10 p.m. to the shooting reported in the 400 block of Riverside Drive along the Napa River and arrived to find the victims. 

One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries there, according to Napa police.

Investigators have not announced an arrest or released any suspect details in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Dustin Dodd at 707-257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 8:08 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.