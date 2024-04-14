Napa police investigating shooting that killed 2 women

Two female victims died in a shooting in Napa on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded around 8:10 p.m. to the shooting reported in the 400 block of Riverside Drive along the Napa River and arrived to find the victims.

One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries there, according to Napa police.

Investigators have not announced an arrest or released any suspect details in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Dustin Dodd at 707-257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.