Vallejo man arrested on suspicion of killing 2 people in Oct. 6 shootings

An 18-year-old Vallejo man was arrested on suspicion of killing two people in October in separate shootings, police said Tuesday.

The suspect was identified by police as 18-year-old Terrell Elbert Blutcher Jr.

According to police, Blutcher Jr. is suspected of shooting a man who was in a vehicle near Springs Road and Castlewood Drive, around 8 a.m. on Oct. 6. The victim crashed into an unoccupied vehicle and was found by officers near the 2400 block of Springs Road.

Police said the victim died on Oct. 12.

The second shooting happened about 20 minutes after the first one, police said. Officers received a report that someone had been shot on the 200 block of Marin Street. Police said the second victim died not long after being taken to the hospital.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant for Blutcher Jr. on Nov. 5, and he was arrested during a high-risk stop near Broadway and Tennessee streets, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and on an arrest warrant from Napa County for possession of a controlled substance, police said.