Man trying to cross Highway 80 in Vallejo struck and killed

VALLEJO -- A pedestrian who attempted to cross Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo early Thursday morning was struck by multiple vehicles and died, the California Highway Patrol said.



A man, whose name hasn't been released, attempted to cross lanes of traffic at about 4 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near the Sonoma Boulevard off-ramp in Vallejo, just east of the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza. He was subsequently struck by multiple vehicles and suffered fatal injuries, according to the CHP.



The collisions briefly shut down all lanes of traffic for at least an hour. All lanes reopened by about 7 a.m.



The CHP is investigating what happened and is asking anyone who might have information about it to contact their Solano-area office at (707) 639-5600.