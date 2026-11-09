Man dies after weekend shooting near Vallejo Ferry Terminal

A man has died following a daytime shooting near the Vallejo Ferry Terminal over the weekend, police said.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 200 block of Mare Island Way, following a report of a shooting. Police found the victim, an adult male, with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers rendered medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injury and died.

Police did not release the man's name, pending notification of next of kin. The shooting is the 14th homicide in Vallejo this year.

In a statement, police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Police did not announce any arrests or provide a description of potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dynelle Jones over email or by calling 707-648-4361 or Detective Stephanie Diaz over email or by calling 707-648-4364. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 1-800-488-9383.