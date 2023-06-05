Wrong-way motorcyclist killed after crashing into SUV in Vallejo

VALLEJO -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV in a Vallejo neighborhood Sunday, police said.

The crash happened on the 1300 block of Nebraska Street just east of Shasta Street. Vallejo Police said a 2009 Suzuki was headed west on Nebraska St. when it struck a 2010 Ford SUV which had also been going westbound on Nebraska and was making a left turn into a private driveway.

The motorcycle struck the SUV on the driver's side; investigators determined the motorcyclist attempted to pass the SUV by driving westbound in the eastbound lane.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 47-year-old Crockett resident, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. His identity was withheld until his family was notified.

The driver of the Ford, a 47-year-old Vacaville resident, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact Corporal Lenard Alamon of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division at (707) 648-4329 and refer to case #23-5400.

