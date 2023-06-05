Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Wrong-way motorcyclist killed after crashing into SUV in Vallejo

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Monday afternoon edition 6-5-23
PIX Now Monday afternoon edition 6-5-23 09:33

VALLEJO -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV in a Vallejo neighborhood Sunday, police said.

The crash happened on the 1300 block of Nebraska Street just east of Shasta Street. Vallejo Police said a 2009 Suzuki was headed west on Nebraska St. when it struck a 2010 Ford SUV which had also been going westbound on Nebraska and was making a left turn into a private driveway.

The motorcycle struck the SUV on the driver's side; investigators determined the motorcyclist attempted to pass the SUV by driving westbound in the eastbound lane.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 47-year-old Crockett resident, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. His identity was withheld until his family was notified.

The driver of the Ford, a 47-year-old Vacaville resident, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact Corporal Lenard Alamon of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division at (707) 648-4329 and refer to case #23-5400.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 2:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.