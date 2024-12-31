Man suspected of 3 break-ins in 5 days in Vallejo, Fairfield

A burglary suspect was arrested in connection with three break-ins over a span of five days in Solano County, authorities said.

Vallejo police first encountered the suspect on Christmas morning, when a woman called to report that a man had confronted her inside her home in the 1200 block of Solano Avenue.

She escaped and called 911, and when police arrived, the suspect was leaving through the front door. The suspect was arrested, and officers found the home ransacked with signs of forced entry, police said in a news release.

A records check revealed the suspect had prior theft convictions. He was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of burglary.

Another burglary linked to the suspect was reported on Dec. 27, when a Vallejo business owner reported that someone had broken into his store in the 200 block of Marin Street.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed the same suspect breaking into the store, causing $10,000 worth of damage to the property. More than $200 worth of merchandise was stolen, police said.

"The suspect's appearance was identical, and he was wearing the same outfit during both burglaries," police said.

Authorities found that the same suspect had been arrested again on Sunday in Fairfield on suspicion of another home burglary.

He is currently in custody at the Solano County Jail.