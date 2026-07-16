Suspect in deadly Vallejo shooting, Richmond attempted murder arrested

A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Vallejo and an attempted murder in Richmond was arrested after he was found on the Peninsula, authorities said.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, the arrest stemmed from an investigation that began with a shooting on the morning of Dec. 7, 2025 outside a home on Woodside Road.

Officers located an unresponsive man lying in the roadway with at least one gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts from officers and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the primary suspect as 18-year-old Anderson Racael Marroquin of Vallejo. On May 6, detectives presented the case to the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors filed a murder charge and issued an arrest warrant for Marroquin.

On Sunday, investigators with the Richmond Police Department also identified Marroquin as the primary suspect in an attempted murder in their community. Investigators also obtained an arrest warrant and learned that Marroquin was in Palo Alto.

Richmond officers coordinated with Palo Alto police. Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, SWAT officers conducted an operation on Welch Road and arrested Marroquin without incident.

"This arrest reflects the dedication and persistence of our detectives, who remained committed to this investigation from the moment it began," said Vallejo Police Chief Jason Ta. "I want to sincerely thank the Richmond Police Department and the Palo Alto Police Department for their outstanding partnership and coordination in locating and safely apprehending the suspect."

Following his arrest, Marroquin was taken into custody by Richmond police. Marroquin was later taken into custody by Vallejo police and booked into the Solano County Jail on the murder charge.