Pedestrian killed in overnight crash on I-80 in Vallejo

An elderly pedestrian was killed after he was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 80 early Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Solano Area officers were called to the freeway at the I-780 interchange shortly after 2:30 a.m., following a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash. When emergency personnel arrived, they determined that the pedestrian, a 71-year-old Vallejo man, sustained fatal injuries.

The CHP did not release the man's name.

Officers spoke with a driver of a Tesla that was involved in the collision. The driver, a 26-year-old San Francisco man, was cooperative and shared dash cam video of the collision.

According to the CHP, the driver said the vehicle was in Full Self-Driving mode at the time of the crash.

A preliminary review of the video showed the Tesla traveling about 70 mph in the second lane from the left when the pedestrian entered the freeway from the right shoulder, heading towards the center divide. The pedestrian stepped into the path of the Tesla.

Video showed the car applying the brakes and steering to the left, as it tried to avoid the man.

"Despite these evasive actions, the right front portion of the Tesla struck the individual," the CHP said.

Officers said it appeared that the pedestrian was struck by at least one additional vehicle while he was lying in the roadway. No other vehicles stopped at the scene.

The CHP does not have a description of other vehicles or drivers involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Solano Area CHP office.