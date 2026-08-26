Vallejo police officer saves toddler choking on a grape

A toddler choking on a grape was saved by a Vallejo police officer who dislodged it from the child's throat over the weekend, the department said on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Vallejo Police Department said that officers on Saturday responded to a home on Virginia Street, just blocks away from department headquarters, for a report of an 18-month-old child who was not breathing. While officers were arriving, dispatchers updated that the child was choking on a grape.

The officer who arrived immediately began providing first aid procedures on the child and successfully dislodged the grape from the child's airway, police said. Vallejo Fire Department medics also arrived and provided additional medical care.

Medics took the toddler to a local hospital for further evaluation and the child was listed as being in stable condition, police said.

"Our officers serve our community in various ways, including responding to medical emergencies where every second is crucial," Chief Jason Ta said in a prepared statement. "This officer remained calm, relied on his training, and took immediate action when the child needed help. I am proud of his response and the professionalism he displayed. Most importantly, I am grateful that the young child is safe and received the care they needed."