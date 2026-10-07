Burton's 3-pointer with 41 seconds left helps send Valkyries past Aces 83-81 for 2-0 semifinals lead

Veronica Burton hit a deep 3-pointer that put Golden State ahead with 41 seconds left and converted two free throws in the closing seconds, Tiffany Hayes had 21 points, and the Valkyries held off the Las Vegas Aces 83-81 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five WNBA semifinal series.

In a wild finish, Jackie Young missed the second of two free throws with six seconds left to give Las Vegas one last chance and Chelsea Gray grabbed the rebound and droved under the basket for a layup attempt. Kiah Stokes blocked the shot and Burton corralled the ball.

Gabby Williams had 20 points and five rebounds and Kayla Thornton scored 16 points as the Valkyries moved one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals in just their second season. Golden State became the first expansion team in league history to make the playoffs in its inaugural season last year.

A shot-clock violation gave Golden State the ball back with 1:01 to play and Burton delivered with her lone basket of the night.

The series now shifts to Las Vegas for Game 3 on Friday with the defending champions trying to stave off elimination. Coach Becky Hammon said before Wednesday's game how important it would be to go home with a split — but the Valkyries have been too good in front of their rocking home crowd and now Hammon's team is on the brink of the season ending without a repeat title.

A'ja Wilson had 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting and seven rebounds for Las Vegas, which trailed 66-55 going into the final 10 minutes and made it interesting down the stretch.

Gray's jumper with 4:46 to go pulled the Aces to 73-68 then Dana Evans' 3-pointer made it 74-71 before Gray hit a tying 3 with 2:10 left.

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