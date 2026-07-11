Valkyries defeat Sun for franchise-record 7th straight win

Veronica Burton scored 17 points, Janelle Salaun had 16 points and four 3-pointers off the bench, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Connecticut Sun 79-64 on Friday night for a franchise-record seventh straight victory.

Golden State (17-7) has won 11 of its last 13 games to move into a first-place tie with Minnesota and Las Vegas in the WNBA standings. The Valkyries' only losses in that span came against the Lynx and at the Aces.

Golden State went on an 11-0 run in the second half to go ahead 60-44. Burton converted a three-point play with 31 seconds left in the third quarter to become the first Golden State player to reach double-digit points. She added a driving layup just before the buzzer for a 54-44 lead.

Veronica Burton #22 of the Golden State Valkyries defends Charlisse Leger-Walker #4 of the Connecticut Sun during the WNBA game between Golden State Valkyries and Connecticut Sun on July 10, 2026, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Golden State opened the fourth on a 6-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Burton, for a 16-point lead.

Diamond Miller scored 14 points for Connecticut (5-18). Charlisse Leger-Walker and Olivia Nelson-Ododa each scored 12 and Aaliyah Edwards had 11. Brittney Griner (left quad strain), Aneesah Morrow (reconditioning) and Saniya Rivers (left ankle sprain) did not play.