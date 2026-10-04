Golden State Valkyries fans thrilled for another playoff series game at Ballhalla

On Sunday, the Golden State Valkyries opened semifinals play with a win over the Las Vegas Aces. And because of the nearly instant success of the Valkyries, almost anything they do now is a first.

Fans feel they are seeing history being made, and that it may be changing the way people view women's sports, in general.

"Man, I'm so excited. We're about to do this. We're bringing the energy!" said a woman from Oakland who called herself Audacious I.M.

She was leading a line dance outside the Chase Center an hour before the game.

"Man, this has meant the world. It has brought so much joy to so many people's lives," she said. "Just to see women's sports elevated on this stage, this team, their togetherness, their uniqueness. I mean, it's life-changing."

As the sell-out crowd arrived for the game against the Aces, with their superstar player A'ja Wilson, fans Caitlin Petrakovitz and Mikaela Cortapassi stood in front of the arena waving giant violet and gold wings, looking like they were preparing to take flight.

"I'm so excited to take on the Aces!" Caitlin said. "I'm excited to be here because watching A'ja, watching the Aces, this is a dream come true of a series. Valks are going to win, but it's going to be amazing!"

"It is the golden era for women's sports in the Bay Area," said Mikaela, "and I just feel so fortunate to be part of this fan base."

And now, each new accomplishment is something brand new.

"First playoff game won, period. First series won, period. First semifinals game, period. First home semifinals game," said Sarah Burdge from Half Moon Bay, as she listed the achievements.

"It's my happy place," said her friend Julie Kriegler. "We don't go off on vacations anymore. We come here!"

Gabby Williams has anchored the team, but this season's success has come largely without any recognized superstar players. Mike Dunn is a season ticket holder from Walnut Creek who said he thinks the Valks' rise is evidence of a larger advance in women's sports in general.

"I like watching teams grow from the ground up, and you can't get any more ground up than this!" he said. "It's just grown so much from the last expansion that we were able to get really good players. I think the WNBA is really strong right now with a whole lot of good new talent."

When the game ended with a 71-60 Valkyries victory, the fans poured out of the Chase Center, buzzing with excitement.

"This is Ballhalla!" yelled Kahlilah Hodge from San Carlos. "It's a mentality! Yes! Yes! Oh my God, go Valks!"

A comfortable win against last year's WNBA champion has filled the fan base with confidence. And it looks like Ballhalla may be shaping up to be the right place at the right time to be part of something magical.