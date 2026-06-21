Valkyries face Las Vegas Aces in matchup for Western Conference positioning. Here's how to watch.

The Golden State Valkyries go on the road to face the Las Vegas Aces in a matchup that carries regular-season implications for the top tier of the Western Conference.

The defending WNBA champion Aces sit at 11–4 and hold a slim lead over the Valkyries at 10–5 in the conference. The Aces have also defeated the Valkyries twice this season: a 91-81 decision at Chase Center on May 31 and an 84-79 battle at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 6.

The Valkyries' league-leading defensive unit, which is giving up only 78.4 points per game, will need to come up with a plan to contain the Aces' A'ja Wilson, the MVP frontrunner who is tearing through the league, averaging 25.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. PDT

Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

On TV: CBS and Paramount+

Online: On CBS Sports app and at cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App