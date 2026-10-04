Gabby Williams leads the way again for Valkyries, who beat Las Vegas 71-60 in Game 1 of WNBA semis

Gabby Williams had 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, Kiah Stokes added 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, and the Golden State Valkyries took Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals by beating the defending champion Las Vegas Aces 71-60 on Sunday.

A'ja Wilson scored 24 points while Chelsea Gray contributed 16 points for Las Vegas, which lost guard Jewell Loyd to a left leg injury early in the third quarter. The team said she was being evaluated.

Playing to chants of "Gabby! Gabby!" from the sellout crowd at Chase Center, Williams scored 18 of her points on 6-for-10 shooting in the first half, including a 3-pointer that put Golden State ahead 32-23 with 5:43 left before halftime.

That defeaning "Ballhalla" home crowd turned the arena into a sea of violet-colored T-shirts and energy the Valkyries have so counted on in their first two seasons. Fans waved and cheered when the final buzzer sounded and confetti fell.

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Wednesday night back at Chase Center.

Golden State coach Natalie Nakase was well enough to coach after she went down on the sideline near Golden State's bench with 1:40 remaining Friday night in a 77-73 comeback win to clinch the first-round series against Dallas. She was examined by a doctor during the day off Saturday.

Jackie Young's 3-pointer with 8:25 left pulled Las Vegas within 58-53. WNBA leading scorer and reigning MVP Wilson made 6 of 11 first-half shots for 15 points for the third-seeded Aces.

It was a defensive, low-scoring game in which neither team shot particularly well — the Valkyries 37.7% to 33.9% for Las Vegas — after both went the distance in the best-of-three first round to advance.

Valkyries point guard Veronica Burton struggled on the offensive end, missing a layup and 3-pointer during one third-quarter sequence and sat down at the 7:29 mark. And Nakase then went to Kaitlyn Chen for the rest of the game and she scored 11 points.

Mixing and matching rotations worked out after Golden State shot just 31.4% — 11 for 35 and 5 of 15 on 3s — in the first half. Newcomer Aminata Gueye came off the bench to score nine points in 12-plus minutes for the Valkyries. She signed with the team Sept. 20 after playing with Williams and Janelle Salaun on the French team in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

Salaun received a rousing ovation when she entered the game with 2:25 left in the first quarter after being named WNBA Sixth Player of the Year before the game.

Kayla Thornton pulled down 11 rebounds to go with eight points for the Valkyries, who were 3 for 10 from 3-point range in the opening quarter and finished just 7 of 24 from deep.

Las Vegas forward Stephanie Talbot missed the game because of a left leg injury.

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