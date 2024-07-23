Memorial procession, service set for Vacaville police officer killed in the line of duty

Funeral, procession set for Vacaville officer killed in line of duty Funeral, procession set for Vacaville officer killed in line of duty 02:46

VACAVILLE – The community is coming together to honor Vacaville police officer Matthew Bowen, who was hit and killed earlier in July during a traffic stop.

Tuesday's services are closed to the public, but those who wish to pay tribute to Officer Bowen can do so along the procession route.

People driving in the area can expect some road closures of nearby highway ramps along Interstates 80 and 505 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

More than a dozen businesses have American or Thin Blue Line flags to give out to honor Bowen, who was killed by a DUI suspect while conducting a traffic stop on July 11. They are hoping that, even though the funeral is closed to the public, people will show their support along the procession route and wave these flags.

Stems Florist has been working around the clock making the floral arrangement for the memorial, something appreciated by law enforcement and their supporting agencies.

"It's a super honor. Sad honor. I hope I don't have to do that again," said Caryn Mikich with Stems Florist. "I have a great team backing me up, my girls have been coming in all night having shifts."

The police officers association board acknowledged how Bowen's work impacted the community, thanking everyone for their support.

"If you have never been to a law enforcement funeral, it is something. You can't even imagine the emotion that comes with it," said Joe Valenzuela with the Vacaville police foundation.

The woman accused of hitting and killing Bowen was in court Monday. The judge was asked to determine Serena Rodriguez's competency to stand trial, ordering a doctor's report. She's scheduled to be back in court Aug. 19.

While the service for Bowen is closed to the public, the public can watch via a livestream.