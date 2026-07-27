Invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito detected in Vacaville neighborhood, officials say

Invasive Aedes aegeypti mosquitoes, known for transmitting yellow fever and other diseases, have been found in the community of Vacaville, officials said.

The city posted on social media Monday that the Solano County Mosquito Abatement District confirmed the presence of the mosquitoes near Main and Cernon streets in the city's downtown.

Officials said the mosquitoes bite during the day. Along with yellow fever, the Aedes aegypti can transmit dengue, Zika and chikungunya.

An Aedes japonicus mosquito rests on a human arm. Aedes japonicus are new to the United States and may be possible West Nile Vectors. See more of my mosquito shots here: Douglas Allen / Getty Images

According to the California Department of Public Health, Solano County is among 28 counties in the state where the Aedes aegypti have taken hold as of May 1. The invasive mosquito has become established in much of the Central Valley, Southern California and in the East Bay and South Bay.

The city offered several residents several tips to protect the community, including draining standing water from flowerpots, buckets, pet bowls, tires and other containers, along with fixing leaky faucets and sprinklers. Residents are also urged to check window and door screens fit properly and are free of holes.

Officials also urged residents with pools to keep them clean and circulating.

Anyone who may notice mosquitoes that bite during the day should contact the Solano County Mosquito Abatement District by emailing solmad@solanomosquito.com or calling 707-437-1116.