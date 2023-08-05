Update: 2 people found dead inside San Jose home investigated as double homicide

The deaths of two people found inside a San Jose home Friday afternoon are being investigated as homicides, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check at a home on the 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue, which runs parallel to Interstate Highway 280 in the Buena Vista neighborhood of West San Jose.

There officers found two deceased individuals. The circumstances of the incident were not immediately known.

Officers responded to a welfare check at a residence in the 1600 block of Parkmoor Ave where they located two deceased individuals.



This is an active investigation. The circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown. pic.twitter.com/5Hgg4QG7bo — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 4, 2023

San Jose police later confirmed they were investigating the incident as a double homicide. No additional details were made available.

Police said these were homicides number 23 and 24 for 2023. More information will be released Monday or Tuesday, authorities said.