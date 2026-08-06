United flight from San Francisco to Los Cabos, Mexico returns to SFO after tire damaged during takeoff

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Los Cabos, Mexico had to return to SFO after sustaining damage to a tire during takeoff on Thursday, the airline reported.

United flight 1189 departed at 9:21 a.m. and was about an hour into the trip to Baja California when it turn around and landed back at SFO at 11:44 a.m., according to data from FlightAware.

Passengers deplane from United Airlines flight 1189 after it returned to San Francisco International Airport when a tire was damaged during takeoff to Los Cabos, Mexico, August 6, 2026. KPIX

The airline said one of the planes tires was damaged while departing, and the plane safely returned to the aiport. A view above the plane after it returned to SFO showed personnel inspecting the tire components of the nose gear.

Passengers deplaned onto the tarmac and were bused to the terminal. United said another aircraft would take them to Los Cabos International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

There were no reported injuries among the 165 passengers and eight crew members. The airline did not disclose how the plane front tire or tires were damaged.