Report of shooting at UC Berkeley prompts partial campus lockdown

A possible shooting at the University of California, Berkeley prompted a lockdown to part of the school, the university said.

UC Berkeley sent an alert on the university's WarnMe system just before 8 a.m. saying there was a report of shots fired at the Clark Kerr Campus track.

People were being urged to avoid the area of Clark Kerr Campus and Hillside Campus, which includes the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, UC Botanical Garden, and the Lawrence Hall of Science.

The school confirmed that University of California police were on the scene and the Hillside Campus was on lockdown as a result of the shooting report. A possible suspect was described by witnesses as a white male with bleached hair with red or orange highlights, wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a red backpack.

No injuries have been reported, UC Berkeley said.

The Berkeley Police Department told CBS News Bay Area it was assisting UC police with an active investigation and referred any other inquiries about the investigation to UCPD.

UC police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (510) 642-6760.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.