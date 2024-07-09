UC Berkeley arson fire burns cafe near Sproul Plaza

University of California, Berkeley police are investigating a possible arson that occurred within campus grounds Monday afternoon.

A fire ignited at 4:19 p.m. on top of the Golden Bear Cafe located at 2 Sather Road near the campus's central Sproul Plaza. Police said crews quickly extinguished the blaze and reported "minimal damage" to the structure.

Police said the fire was a result of arson and was "malicious and intentional."

The cafe sits on the eastern end of Cesar E. Chavez Student Center, which was built in 1960 and houses several student services, including the campus program for disabled students.

Monday's fire comes just three weeks after authorities arrested Oakland resident Casey Goonan, 34, suspected in a firebombing attack on a UC Berkeley Police Department vehicle and three other arson fires on campus last month.