Walker Jenkins' pinch-hit RBI single in the 7th keys Twins' 4-2 victory over Giants

Pinch-hitter Walker Jenkins hit an RBI single in the seventh inning that put Minnesota ahead and the Twins won their second straight over the San Francisco Giants with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday.

The score was 2-all with Kody Clemens at second and one out in the seventh. Jenkins delivered a base hit to right off Dylan Smith (0-6) that scored Clemens for a 3-2 Minnesota lead. With two outs, Josh Bell added an RBI single off Sam Hentges to increase the Twins' edge to 4-2.

Yoendrys Gomez (3-4) retired all five hitters he faced to earn the win. Andrew Morris worked a scoreless ninth for his fifth save. He struck out Shay Whitcomb with runners at first and second to end the game.

Minnesota got on the board first when Luke Keaschall took Cesar Perdomo deep to left for a solo homer in the third inning. It was Keaschall's 10th homer of the season.

The Giants scored both of their runs with two outs in the fourth on Whitcomb's pop-fly single that fell just fair near the right-field line. It gave San Francisco a 2-1 advantage.

The Twins tied it in the fifth on Keaschall's sacrifice fly that scored Ben Ross, who had tripled.

Perdomo, a rookie left-hander, gave up two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Minnesota starter Connor Prielipp, also a rookie left-hander, allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

With the loss, the Giants fell to 37-41 at home, meaning they will have a losing record for the season at Oracle Park.

Twins RHP Joe Ryan (6-10, 3.83 ERA) faces the visiting Rangers on Friday night.

Giants RHP Yunior Marte (0-1, 4.66) takes on the visiting Dodgers on Friday night.

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