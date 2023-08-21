Tropical Storm Hilary remnants contribute to unsettled weather in Bay Area

Weakening Hilary continues to cause havoc in Nevada and Southern California

The Bay Area's unsettled weather is the result of two distinct meteorological patterns -- a low-pressure system hanging out just off the coast and the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary.

While Hilary continues to make its way to the northeast, it's bringing thunderstorms and unusually large amounts of rain and flood danger to a huge area ranging from Southern California, up through the Sierra Nevada, into Idaho and all the way to the Canadian border.

At the same time, a low-pressure trough rotating counterclockwise in the Pacific is picking up some of that moisture and cloud cover and cycling it around the Bay Area.

"Showers and embedded thunderstorms continue to rotate around the periphery of the upper low, which is bringing (precipitation) to the North Bay, coastal waters, and Monterey Bay region," according to the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Some lightning, brief heavy rain, and small hail along with gusty winds can be expected in the most impacted areas.

Additionally, the Weather Service was tracking the possibility of heavy rain moving into the South Bay and Peninsula early Monday afternoon.

While temperatures across the region should be relatively cool, ranging from the 70s to low 80s, the unseasonably muggy conditions will make it feel warmer, according to the Weather Service.

Current conditions are expected to start changing Tuesday, as the "pesky upper low" tappers off to usher in a warming trend that should last until later in the week, with cooler temperatures and a deepening marine layer settling in for the weekend, Weather Service officials said.