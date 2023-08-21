Tornado Warning issued near Los Banos in Central California
LOS BANOS – A tornado warning has been issued for part of Merced County on Monday afternoon.
The warning is in effect for south central Merced County. It includes the community of Los Banos.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was detected a little after 1 p.m. about 7 miles south of Los Banos.
The warning is in effect until 1:45 p.m.
It comes as remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary, which brought a downpour of unseasonal wet weather, cycles through California.
