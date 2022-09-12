Watch CBS News
3 hikers hurt when tree topples in San Jose's Almaden Quicksilver County Park

SAN JOSE -- Three hikers were hurt when a tree fell down on them at a park in San Jose Monday.

The incident was reported at Almaden Quicksilver County Park in South San Jose at about 9:50 a.m.

guadalupe reservoir almaden quicksilver county park
Guadalupe Reservoir at Almaden Quicksilver County Park Eugene Zelenko, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A Santa Clara County Sheriff's spokesman said the three people suffered minor injuries when the tree toppled. All three were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

There was no word on what caused the tree to topple.

