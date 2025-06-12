Large pothole on I-580 near Tracy will take hours to repair, Caltrans warns
A large pothole that appeared on westbound Interstate 580 early Thursday morning will take most of the day to repair, officials say.
The pothole opened up on the right #2 lane east of Mountain House.
Exactly what caused the pothole is unclear, but traffic has been significantly impacted by the problem.
Caltrans is warning drivers that the #2 will remain closed from East Midway Overhead to Patterson Pass Road as crews try to repair the pothole. The road is expected to be closed until 8 p.m.
Drivers are being urged to detour around the pothole for the time being.