Large pothole on I-580 near Tracy will take hours to repair, Caltrans warns

A large pothole that appeared on westbound Interstate 580 early Thursday morning will take most of the day to repair, officials say.

The pothole opened up on the right #2 lane east of Mountain House.

Exactly what caused the pothole is unclear, but traffic has been significantly impacted by the problem.

Traffic alert

WB 580 East of mountain House, #2 Lane will be closed due to large pot hole ...unknown ETO. Expect heavy traffic in the area, use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/2B5JTQkAAf — CHP Tracy (@CHPTracy) June 12, 2025

Caltrans is warning drivers that the #2 will remain closed from East Midway Overhead to Patterson Pass Road as crews try to repair the pothole. The road is expected to be closed until 8 p.m.

Drivers are being urged to detour around the pothole for the time being.