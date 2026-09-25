Dump truck crash near Tracy on Mountain House Road leaves one person dead

A crash between a sedan and a dump truck near Tracy on Friday left one person dead.

The crash happened just past noon on Mountain House Road north of Grant Line Road, just east of Mountain House and southeast of Bethany Reservoir.

CHP logs indicated one person was ejected from the sedan. Video from above the scene showed a yellow tarp covering a body at the scene.

Mountain House Road was shut down in both directions following the crash, the CHP said. As of 12:54 p.m., there was no estimated time of reopening.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.