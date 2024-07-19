Watch CBS News
Search on for suspect in domestic violence incident in Tracy

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

TRACY – Police in Tracy are searching for a suspect who took off after a domestic violence incident Thursday night.

The Tracy Police Department responded to the Winston Court and Colony Drive shortly before 9 p.m.

The victims in the incident were taken to the hospital and were later released, police said. 

Based on witnesses' statements, police said the suspect, 41-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Remigio, took off and barricaded himself in a nearby home. 

The Tracy Police Department's Crisis Response Unit responded to the scene to take over the incident. 

But after obtaining a warrant, Rodriguez-Remigio had taken off out the back of the property before officers arrived. 

Rodriguez-Remigio is wanted for domestic violence and child endangerment. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9", weighing 184 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

