Search on for suspect in domestic violence incident in Tracy

TRACY – Police in Tracy are searching for a suspect who took off after a domestic violence incident Thursday night.

The Tracy Police Department responded to the Winston Court and Colony Drive shortly before 9 p.m.

The victims in the incident were taken to the hospital and were later released, police said.

Based on witnesses' statements, police said the suspect, 41-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Remigio, took off and barricaded himself in a nearby home.

The Tracy Police Department's Crisis Response Unit responded to the scene to take over the incident.

But after obtaining a warrant, Rodriguez-Remigio had taken off out the back of the property before officers arrived.

Rodriguez-Remigio is wanted for domestic violence and child endangerment. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9", weighing 184 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.