Thunder cell's intense downdraft fueled explosive growth of McKinney Fire

KLAMATH RIVER (CBS SF) -- An intense downdraft from a thunder cell passing over the Klamath River triggered the explosive growth of the McKinney Fire, claiming the lives of two local residents who couldn't outrace the flames.

Cal Fire Siskiyou Chief Phil Anzo gave a vivid description of the first hours of the firefight when the flames erupted in the Klamath National Forest along the California-Oregon border,s ending Cal Fire crews and other locals fleeing for safety.

"The conditions were beyond our control," he told a community gathering Monday night. "We had a thunder cell that came over the top of this incident and blew out a very strong downdraft winds and expanded the fire in all directions. Thank God our firefighters were able to get out of the way."

The wall of flames roared through the small community of Klamath River reducing homes to piles of rubble. Two residents were not able to escape the fire. They did inside a car in a residential driveway.

Other residents spoke about the frightening speed of the flames. It was unknown if a "firenado" was fueling the blaze.

Sherri Marchetti-Perrault described her harrowing escape to reporters at Monday night's meeting.

"When we left, everything was on fire," she told the Los Angeles Times. "It happened so fast. We left with the clothes on our back. We couldn't breathe, and we couldn't see."

Her 78-year-old uncle refused to leave. She feared he was killed.

Chris Hodgson also escaped the flames.

"It traveled from the top of that ridge downhill in the space of maybe 15 minutes with trees exploding," he said. "I've never seen anything like it. It was the most amazing, terrifying thing you've seen."

The loss of homes and years of memories was also weighing heavily on the evacuees. Among them is 81-year-old local artist Harlene Schwander.

"My house is gone, all my furniture, all clothes, shoes, coats, boots," an emotional Schwander said. "Everything is gone."

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told the gathering that search teams had targeted 100 burned structures for inspection to see if there were more victims.

Along the fire lines crews were trying to take advantage of damp conditions and cloud cover to slow the advancing flames. Defensive lines had been strengthen to protect Yreka and Fort Jones -- the two largest communities threatened.

But Anzo admitted that "firefighters are facing some tough conditions."

Fire Behavior Analyst Dennis Burns said the moist conditions and rain showers along some of the fire perimeter slowed growth overnight and early Tuesday.

On Monday, the fire was at 55,493 acres with zero containment.

"We have very moist atmosphere, humidity is still about 60 percent and we are actually expecting some severe thunderstorms this afternoon," Burns said during his morning update. "Depending where they set up, if they set up over the incident we could see up to inch of rain. But if they set up further away and we get outflow winds, they could fan the fire."