Thrive City crowds grow as Warriors continue their NBA playoff march

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Thrive City has quickly become the place to be for Warriors fans and on Sunday night it was rocking as Golden State defeated Dallas to move one win away from the NBA Finals.

With a historically insurmountable 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, many fans say they are confident the Dubs can finish the series off on Tuesday night.

"I have yet to go to a game where they have lost, I've always came to a game where they won," said Wendy Adams of Oakland. "My streak is still going strong."

The fans just couldn't contain their excitement over Sunday's victory on the road.

"I'm from Oakland, California. I've been a Warriors fan for over 35 years or more. I grew up right across the street from the Coliseum," said Ramon Watkins.

Watkins was cheering on the Warriors when they didn't have multiple championships to their name.

"A real fan is somebody that's a diehard Warriors fan that was with us since we was... giving out tickets for free when we was at the coliseum," he said. "And we was in a slump, so I've been a fan ever since then."

Warriors "Hype Man" Franco Finn said Sunday's crowd might be the biggest yet.

"20 years that I've been here as the hype man for the Golden State Warriors, I feel like every game, every round, every watch party here at Chase Center is on another level, the decibels are higher," said Finn. "I mean people are flooding in from all over the Bay Area."

Warriors DJ D Sharp got the fans dancing throughout the evening. They also explored multiple family friendly activations and activities, including the hair braiding and face painting stations.