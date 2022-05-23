Watch CBS News
Sports

Thrive City crowds grow as Warriors continue their NBA playoff march

By Betty Yu

/ CBS San Francisco

Warriors fans pack Thrive City for Game 3 watch party
Warriors fans pack Thrive City for Game 3 watch party 02:07

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Thrive City has quickly become the place to be for Warriors fans and on Sunday night it was rocking as Golden State defeated Dallas to move one win away from the NBA Finals.

With a historically insurmountable 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, many fans say they are confident the Dubs can finish the series off on Tuesday night. 

"I have yet to go to a game where they have lost, I've always came to a game where they won," said Wendy Adams of Oakland. "My streak is still going strong." 

The fans just couldn't contain their excitement over Sunday's victory on the road. 

"I'm from Oakland, California. I've been a Warriors fan for over 35 years or more. I grew up right across the street from the Coliseum," said Ramon Watkins. 

Watkins was cheering on the Warriors when they didn't have multiple championships to their name. 

"A real fan is somebody that's a diehard Warriors fan that was with us since we was... giving out tickets for free when we was at the coliseum," he said. "And we was in a slump, so I've been a fan ever since then." 

Warriors "Hype Man" Franco Finn said Sunday's crowd might be the biggest yet.  

"20 years that I've been here as the hype man for the Golden State Warriors, I feel like every game, every round, every watch party here at Chase Center is on another level, the decibels are higher," said Finn. "I mean people are flooding in from all over the Bay Area."

Warriors DJ D Sharp got the fans dancing throughout the evening. They also explored multiple family friendly activations and activities, including the hair braiding and face painting stations. 

Betty Yu
web-bio-head-betty-yu.jpg

Betty Yu joined KPIX 5 in November 2013 as a general assignment reporter. She spent two years at WTVJ, the NBC-owned station in Miami, as a reporter before moving to San Francisco.

First published on May 23, 2022 / 9:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.