Three injured, two critically, in fireworks explosion at San Francisco's Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO -- A gathering of 20-30 juveniles around a bonfire on San Francisco's Ocean Beach Saturday night took a tragic turn when fireworks were ignited by the flames.

San Francisco firefighters said they -- along with National Park Police -- got a call around 815 p.m. reporting several juveniles being injured by an explosion.

First responders discovered three injured juveniles -- two with serious injuries, and one with minor injuries. The three were taken to local hospitals. Their condition and extent of their injuries had not been released on Sunday morning.

Investigators posted on social media said the beach fire ignited several fireworks. The incident remains under investigation by National Park Police.