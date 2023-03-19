Watch CBS News
Local News

Three injured, two critically, in fireworks explosion at San Francisco's Ocean Beach

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:38

SAN FRANCISCO -- A gathering of 20-30 juveniles around a bonfire on San Francisco's Ocean Beach Saturday night took a tragic turn when fireworks were ignited by the flames.

San Francisco firefighters said they -- along with National Park Police -- got a call around 815 p.m. reporting several juveniles being injured by an explosion.

First responders discovered three injured juveniles -- two with serious injuries, and one with minor injuries. The three were taken to local hospitals. Their condition and extent of their injuries had not been released on Sunday morning.

Investigators posted on social media said the beach fire ignited several fireworks.  The incident remains under investigation by National Park Police.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 12:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.