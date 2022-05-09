Three injured in early morning Alameda house fire

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) -- Three Alameda residents were injured and hospitalized early Monday after a fire raced through their single family home.

Alameda fire chief Nick Luby said firefighters responded to the call of a house fire in the 700 block of Buena Vista at 3:21 a.m.

"The home was well involved in fire upon arrival," he told KPIX.

Firefighters quickly battled the flames and raced inside the dwelling, rescuing two adult residents including a fire victim suffering from moderate burns and smoke inhalation.

A third adult had escaped the flames and was outside the home when firefighters arrived.

The burn victim was immediately transported to the St. Francis Memorial burn unit in critical condition. The two other fire victims were take to Highland Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Luby said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"Sometimes its electrical, sometimes candles left burning, sometimes a fire place," he said. "At this point, we're in the initial stages of this investigation."