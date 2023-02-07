Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home

GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy.

The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.

Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the official cause.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, or the amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.

Victims can also unknowingly take fentanyl when it's clandestinely laced in fake prescription pills or other drugs.

The identity of the deceased victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office after they confirm the identity and notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808- 4431.