The year in review: Top stories from 2023

The fatal San Francisco stabbing of a tech CEO, the influx of new California residents moving to the state from a surprising location and a mass shooting at two Half Moon Bay farms were just some of the biggest news stories of the year. Here are CBS News Bay Area's ten most viewed stories of 2023.

Cash App founder Bob Lee fatally stabbed (4-7-2023)

Bob Lee, founder of Cash App and the former chief technology officer of Square, was identified as the man stabbed to death Tuesday near downtown San Francisco, according to his current employer, cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin.

More on the deadly stabbing of Bob Lee

California seeing a sizable influx of new residents relocating from Texas (11-21-2023)

Despite the so-called "Great California Exodus" that has seen residents leave the state in droves, mostly because of the high cost of living, there are plenty of people bucking the trend and making their way to the Bay Area.

'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree (1-24-2023)

The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.

Gas water heater and furnace phase-out plan to cost consumers (3-29-2023)

A new push in the Bay Area to phase out natural gas furnaces and water heaters is getting some scrutiny as it comes with hidden costs for homeowners.

Worried text from suspect Nima Momeni's sister discovered on slain tech exec Bob Lee's phone (4-15-2023)

In a text message to slain Cash App founder Bob Lee hours after his stabbing death, Nima Momeni's sister Khazar Elyassnia said she was concerned about his welfare because "I know nima came wayyyyy down hard on you."

Oakland landlord stands to lose everything after tenant fails to pay rent for 3 years (4-18-2023)

Oakland is one of the last cities in the Bay Area hanging on to its eviction moratorium, which was introduced during the pandemic to protect tenants from eviction. Many mom-and-pop landlords claim their tenants are taking advantage of the policy, leaving them at risk of losing their livelihoods.

Remote Northern California reservoir stuck in drought despite winter's water wealth (5-13-2023)

There has been a lot of attention on the parts of California that saw a huge winter. Just about all of the state's reservoirs are now near full. Trinity Lake, however, is one Northern California reservoir where all the rain and snow hasn't quite added up.

Forecasters warn of 'brutal,' potentially deadly storm system arriving Wednesday (1-3-2023)

After experiencing an atmospheric river that soaked Northern California New Year's weekend, Bay Area residents prepared for another, even stronger storm system set to arrive Wednesday that weather forecasters warn could have catastrophic impacts.

Family identifies 16-year-old fatally stabbed at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa (3-2-2023)

A memorial outside Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa grew Wednesday evening as family and friends mourned the loss of a teenage boy who was fatally stabbed during a fight in a classroom.

Authorities identify human remains found near South Bay park as Katherine Schneider (8-22-2023)

The Santa Clara County's Sheriff Office on Tuesday confirmed that the human remains found earlier this month at a South Bay park were those of missing Saratoga teen Katherine Schneider.