Flooding, storm-related damage close roadways across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Ongoing flooding issues from the incessant rainfall and damage to roadways across the region from recent storms are making travel around the Bay Area a challenge Sunday.

Though the rain on Sunday was not as widespread and heavy as the intense precipitation that fell Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, there were some isolated downpours that were contributing to flooding in parts of the East and South Bay.

On Sunday morning, Caltrans reported that a 21-mile stretch of Highway 1 was shut down in Watsonville from Salinas Road to Highway 129 due to flooding from the Pajaro River levee breach. There was no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Full closure of #Hwy1 from Salinas Road to Highway 129 in #Watsonville due to flooding. No ETO. Please avoid all nonessential travel in the area. #Hwy129 pic.twitter.com/Luvn6xPMCt — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) March 12, 2023

There was additional flooding reported on I-880 in Hayward by CHP in the area of Thornton Avenue, with one lane closed in the southbound direction and three lanes closed in the northbound direction.

The flooding closure brought traffic in that part of the East Bay to a near standstill.

According to CHP there is #flooding on 880 at the Thorton Avenue exit. This is what it looks like a mile and a quarter before the Thornton Avenue exit on 880S. This may appear to be a picture but it’s actually video. Not moving real fast. pic.twitter.com/37dKb9vuJI — BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) March 12, 2023

CHP units are at the scene with Caltrans crews as they try to mitigate the flooding.

Flooding has also closed I-880 south of CA-84 E in Fremont in both directions with all lanes blocked. Traffic is being diverted off at Mowry Avenue. There is not estimated time to reopen lanes due to that flooding.

⚠️FLOOD ALERT, PLAN ALTERNATE ROUTE



🚧 I-880 northbound, south of Thornton Avenue, lanes #2-4 are closed.



🚧I-880 southbound, south of Thornton Avenue, lane #4 is closed.



CHP is on scene with Caltrans, please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/0GyfsWFEaJ — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) March 12, 2023

CHP also issued a severe traffic alert due to flooding on southbound US Highway 101 between Pacheco Pass Hwy and CA-25 in Gilroy, the same area that has proved to be prone to flooding during atmospheric river events. Currently the right lane is closed. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes to avoid the area.

The San Mateo County Sheriff was also reporting multiple road closures Sunday morning. In San Carlos, flooding from Belmont Creek has closed Old County Road at Harbor Boulevard with some minor flooding on adjacent streets. Deputies and and Public Works crews are at the scene working to resolve the issues.

Westbound Highway 92 is flooded at Spanish Town with one way traffic controls in place.

⚠️STORM RELATED ROAD CLOSURES (follow this thread for countywide traffic updates today):



1) Old County Rd @ Harbor Blvd (San Carlos) is closed due to Belmont Creek flooding. Adjacent streets have minor to moderate flooding. Deputies and Dept of Public Works are on scene. pic.twitter.com/IBiU4Ru1Q1 — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) March 12, 2023

Meanwhile Highway 84 remains closed in both directions from Portola Road to Skyline Boulevard due to weather-related damage from a landslide and multiple slipouts that shut down the roadway Saturday.

Caltrans shared photos Sunday morning that revealed the extend of the damage to the roadway.