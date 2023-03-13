Monterey County flooding prompts evacuation orders; school, road closures

PAJARO RIVER LEVEE BREACH

Monterey County officials said at 9:54 p.m. Sunday the workers are repairing the Pajaro River levee, which breached at midnight Friday and has grown to approximately 300 feet in width.

Flood water is still moving southward through the community of Pajaro.

Residents still in the area are being encouraged to leave. High water vehicles, dive and search and rescue and mutual support agencies continue to work in the area.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

The forecasted impacts on the Salinas River have evolved over the last 24 hours. The projections now include a probable inundation of roadways between the Monterey Peninsula and the rest of the county to include the city of Salinas through Blanco Road and Highway 68. Impacts are being determined.

Officials ask people to plan for the potential cut off to these areas. Go to https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/Home/Components/News/News/9797/1336 for more information.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for areas of Aroyo Seco, the Pajaro community, San Ardo, areas of the Salinas River (Greenfield to Gonzales and Gonzales to Spreckels) and the Salinas River Areas northwest of Spreckels.

Evacuation warnings are in effect in areas of the Salinas River/Elkhorn and Moro Cojo Slough

and low-lying areas of Castroville.

Officials say 10,085 Monterey County residents are under an evacuation warning or order.

An evacuation map can be found at https://montereyco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=905a9458324b4868804d96b5593eb978. Other details can be found at https://member.everbridge.net/453003085611217/notif. A link to the Department of Emergency Management storm incident page can be found at https://tinyurl.com/PineappleExpress2023.

Monterey County emergency shelters are available to any and all resident impacted by flooding, regardless of immigration status. Shelter locations include Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds at 2061 E. Lake Blvd. In Watsonville; Compass Church at 10325 S. Main Street in Salinas; Holy Trinity Church Hall at 27 South El Camino Real in Greenfield; Salvation Army Contra Costa at 1491 Contra Costa Blvd. in Seaside; and Castroville Recreation Center at11261 Crane Street in Castroville.

Temporary evacuation points are open 24 hours. Evacuees who want to go to an Emergency Shelter but need transportation can go to a TEP to make arrangements. Locations include the Prunedale Library at 17822 Moro Road, Carmel Valley Library at 65 W. Carmel Valley Road and King City Library at 402 Broadway St.

SALINAS RIVER FLOODING

Monterey County officials said at 8:16 p.m. Sunday the cresting Salinas River will probably inundate roadways between the Monterey Peninsula and the rest of Monterey County, including the city of Salinas and Highway 68.

Residents are being urged to prepare for these areas to be cut off.

Officials said in a statement the "Salinas River can crest at Spreckels/Highway 68 before daylight Monday morning, March 13th, and is expected to result in significant flooding of nearby agricultural land and may affect structures and critical infrastructure."

The river flow can be monitored at http://cnrfc.noaa.gov/graphicalRVF.php?id=SPRC1.

Officials said the Salinas River's behavior is unpredictable and coupled with the recent storms and the Pajaro River flooding, ask people to be prepared and plan for changing circumstances.

If flooding occurs, the county said the roads most likely to be impacted include River, Reservation and Blanco roads and nearby secondary roads.

Roads that are already impacted include Highway 1 and Highway 68.

Officials said residents should seek shelter at a county evacuation shelter or with family or friends. Many hotels in the area are offering discount accommodations for evacuees. Information is available by calling 211.

For evacuation warnings, shelter and emergency messages, go to https://tinyurl.com/PineappleExpress2023.

To monitor state road conditions, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

To monitor Monterey County roads go to this web page.

SALINAS RIVER EVACUATIONS

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order Sunday night for areas near the Salinas River northwest of Spreckles effective immediately until further notice.

The following zones are under the evacuation order: C-055, C-046, C-039, C-035, C-032, C-026, B-073, B-066, and B-068.

Officials say people in evacuation order zones should quickly and calmly evacuate. If it is safe to do so, officials say to check with neighbors to ensure they are aware of the alert.

People who need animal sheltering can call the SPCA at (831) 373-2631 or the after-hours line at (831) 646-5534. The sheriff's office said people should monitor local media, social media, and Nixle alerts for updates. Call 211 for information. Call 911 only in case of life-threatening emergencies.

CASTROVILLE

At 7:15 p.m. Sunday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings for low laying areas of Castroville, effective immediately until further notice.

Officials said in a statement that residents should prepare to leave if you are in an evacuation warning zone. Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued.

People in the evacuation zones should gather essential items and be ready to go. Officials say if you feel unsafe, don't wait for orders, leave immediately.

Check with neighbors to ensure they know of this alert.

Sheriff's officials say roads are, or will be, flooding in the coming days, making evacuating difficult for those who wait. Those in higher elevations in the area should follow warnings as roads may be flooded, power may go out, and you may be unable to access clean water.

Those with large animals should leave now, the sheriff's office said. For animal sheltering call the SPCA at (831) 373-2631 or the SPCA after hours line at (831) 646-5534.

The sheriff's office said people should monitor local media, social media, and Nixle alerts for updates. Call 211 for information. Call 911 only in case of life-threatening emergencies.

To see view an evacuation map, go to https://bit.ly/3Za0Xc0

WATSONVILLE AREA SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Pajaro Valley Unified School District in Monterey County said in a statement Sunday that at least three of its schools will be closed Monday due to the recent storms.

Hall District and Ohlone elementary schools and Pajaro Middle School in Watsonville will be closed March 13 due to the latest evacuation orders and accessibility issues due to road closures. As of Wednesday, Pajaro Middle School (PMS) students will attend school at Lakeview campus. This temporary campus will be in place until PMS is ready to welcome students back to their campus. Additional information will be provided to PMS parents through site administration.

The district said families with children in open schools who can't get to school because of storm-related problems should inform their school of absences and have students utilize the learning provided through Google Classroom.

The district also said there will be an expanded learning lab at the Watsonville YMCA for up to 100 students of closed schools. Transportation will be provided for students who are at the Fairgrounds Evacuation Center for a day of learning from 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An expanded learning staff member will be at Harvest Hall to meet families and assist with boarding the school bus to YMCA. For families who can transport their own children and need extended support, they can pick up their students from the YMCA until 6 p.m.

The bus from the fairgrounds to the YMCA will pick up students at 8 a.m. in front of Harvest Hall. The bus back to the fairgrounds will leave the YMCA at 2 p.m. and should be back to Harvest Hall by 2:30 p.m.

There will also be after-school art activities at Harvest Hall after 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The district said on Monday afternoon it will inform the community of the status of schools Tuesday.

HIGHWAY 1 FLOODING

A 21-mile stretch of Highway 1 in Watsonville is closed due to flooding, announced Caltrans officials on Sunday morning.

The highway is closed between Salinas Road and Riverside Drive, which is also called Highway 129.

Monterey County officials said the roadway is affected by flooding from the Pajaro Rive levee breach.

There was no estimate on when the road will reopen.