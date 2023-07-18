Local psych favorite the Spiral Electric headlines Ivy Room in Albany

OAKLAND -- Local psychedelic-rock outfit the Spiral Electric take the stage at the Ivy Room in Albany Thursday night with Tuscon, AZ-based band La Cerca and local act Silent Pictures.

The roots of the band date back over a decade to when singer/guitarist/keyboard player Clay Andrews and lead guitarist Nicolas Percey first met while attending a concert at the Fillmore featuring Primal Scream and the Brian Jonestown Massacre in 2009.

The new friends struck up a creative partnership, writing songs that mixed modern and classic psychedelia with Britpop hooks, shoegaze drone and propulsive surf guitars. The pair teamed with a rhythm section and traveled to Los Angeles to record their first EPs -- 2015's Upon Your Shore -- that showcased the band's expansive sound.

The group would follow up with a second EP late in 2016 entitled Ask the Sky that further refined the Spiral Electric's approach to creating neo-psych anthems in the studio. The band built on it's local following, touring and sharing Bay Area stages with like-minded artists from here and abroad including Dead Meadow, Spindrift, the Kills, Swervedriver, Black Mountain, Lumerians, the Dandy Warhols, Cat Power, Jjuu-Jjuu and Turn Me On Dead Man.

Starting in 2018, the band (now filled out by bassist Michael Summers and drummer Matias Dragos) worked on compiling and recording the material that would make up its first proper full-length album. Released in the spring of 2019, the sprawling, hour-plus eponymous effort spotlights a heavier guitar attack without sacrificing the band's knack for crafting swirling, psychedelic ear candy. Recorded with Dead Meadow bassist Steve Kile and mastered by noted engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, the Mars Volta, ), the album marked a significant leap forward in the Spiral Electric's sound.

Later that year, the band appeared at several California music festivals including Desert Stars (Joshua Tree), SubZero Festival (San Jose) and Oakland's Holiday on the Moon that Andrews helped organize. Since the addition of current bassist Ryan McKnight in 2021, the band has been hard at work recording music for their forthcoming next album during multiple visits to Southern California. The crew released the moody first single from the effort "Shadow in the Dark" last month.

For this show at the Ivy Room, the band receives support from a pair of notable acts. Tuscon, Arizona songwriter Andrew Gardner has been leading his group La Cerca for over two decades, exploring a mix of melodic indie-pop, windswept tumbleweed twang and psychedelia. Gardner and company released their fifth album, A Nice Sweet Getaway, on Fort Lowell Records in 2020. Opener Silent Pictures is the latest project of Bay Area musician Alexander Mann (Mellow Drunk, Boyskout, Your Precious You) that crafts songs equally indebted to early post-punk sounds from the UK (Joy Division, the Psychedelic Furs) and the shoegaze and Britpop movements of the '90s. The group just issued its latest recording Daydreams and Delusions via Oakland's Econo Jam Records in late May.

The Spiral Electric with La Cerca and Silent Pictures

Thursday, July 20, 8 p.m. $12-$14

The Ivy Room