The California primary is Tuesday. Here's what to know.

The California primary is being held Tuesday, March 5.

In addition to a presidential primary led by current frontrunners -- President Joe Biden for the Democratic party and former President Donald Trump for the Republican party -- there are a number of other key races that will go in front of voters all across the state and across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Where and how to vote

Mail-in ballots for the primary were sent out to registered voters in early February. Those can be filled and returned via mail if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county by March 12.

California residents who are not currently registered or who registered to vote after the Feb. 20 close of registration can visit the state's same day voter registration page. Same-day voter registration is also available at county election offices and polling locations.

Early voting locations and ballot drop-off locations on the California early voting and vote-by-mail drop-off locations page.

The California Secretary of State's website also has a page where voters can find their nearest polling place.

How late are polling locations open on election day?

Polling locations throughout California are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. on election day will not be turned away from the polls.

What's on your ballot?

In addition to the respective parties' presidential primary races, there are two items appearing on ballots statewide. One of the most consequential contests is the California primary for the U.S. Senate seat left open by the death of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Laphonza Butler was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the seat last October, but she announced later that month that she would not be running for a full term. Rather than having the winners of party primaries face off in November, California throws every candidate into a single primary and has the top two vote-getters make it to the general election. The Democratic field has been led by Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee, but the late entry by Republican candidate former Dodgers great Steve Garvey has upended the race.

The other statewide ballot item is Gov. Newsom's Proposition 1, a $6.3 billion dollar bond measure that is a key part of his plan to create drug and mental health treatment beds. If approved by voters, Prop. 1 would massively overhaul how the state spends billions in the battle to end the homeless crisis. However, critics claim it diverts billions away from already effective mental health services.

There are 13 different congressional seats up for voting across the Bay Area's nine counties, notably Barbara Lee's longtime position representing Oakland as she runs for senate and the seat being vacated by Rep. Anna G. Eshoo now that she plans to retire following the completion of her current term after 42 years of public service.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed is pushing her housing-focused Prop A as well as reducing police oversight and use of technology (Prop E) and requiring drug screenings for those receiving cash assistance from the city (Prop F) that are being met with varying levels of opposition.

More information on candidates and voter information fact sheets can be found online. Links to each Bay Area county's Board of Registrar website with information on the California primary can be found below.

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Marin County

Napa County

San Francisco County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Solano County

Sonoma County