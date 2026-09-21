Central Valley winemaker and former astronaut returns to his roots, hopes to inspire others

From the fields of California's Central Valley, José Hernández spent much of his life pursuing goals that once seemed out of reach.

"My dad would say, 'Look at your hands after a hard day's work,'" Hernández recalled. "They were blistery and dirty."

His father, who had only a third-grade education, began working in fields as a teenager in Mexico. Hernández said his father often stressed the importance of education.

"If you ever wonder how your life's going to turn out without an education," Hernández recalled his father telling him, "welcome to your future."

Hernández grew up working in agricultural fields with his family while attending school in California. As a 10-year-old living in Stockton, he found inspiration watching astronaut Gene Cernan in 1972 walk on the moon.

"Seeing Gene Cernan on the moon, I was mesmerized," Hernández said. "I said, 'That's what I wanna do. I wanna do what that guy's doing. I wanna be an astronaut.'"

Reaching that goal would take decades. Hernández went on to study engineering and eventually worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. While building his career as an engineer, he repeatedly applied to NASA's astronaut program.

He was rejected 11 times.

"Having that doubt is somewhat healthy because it doesn't make you cocky," Hernández said. "It says, 'Hey, I gotta work as hard as I can to prove myself.'"

On his 12th attempt, NASA accepted him. In 2009, Hernández flew aboard space shuttle Discovery on mission STS-128, traveling to the International Space Station.

After reaching the goal he had dreamed about since childhood, Hernández said he immediately began thinking about what would come next.

"I said, 'What's next?'" he recalled. "You have to set new goals."

These days, Hernández is pursuing a different kind of mission. He grows grapes in the Lodi area and produces wine through Tierra Luna Cellars, a name that translates to "lunar surface."

The venture has also brought Hernández back to his agricultural roots, alongside his father.

"My dad still works with me. He's 89 years old," Hernández said. "He kicks me off the tractor so that he can drive it."

For Hernández, the vineyard represents another chapter in a life that has taken him from farm fields, to outer space, and back again. He now spends part of his time speaking to students and companies about perseverance, education and preparing for future opportunities.

"Now is the time to focus on yourself and prepare yourself for a better future that is going to come," Hernández said.

Hernández also serves as a University of California regent after being appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.