Taylor Swift lands at LAX Saturday from Japan, in time for Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift's mad dash to Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl is almost complete, as the pop star's private jet landed at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday afternoon following a flight from Japan.

Swift flew straight to L.A. on the heels of four concerts in Tokyo as part of her Eras Tour. She is expected to be in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII when her boyfriend, star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, takes on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Swift trackers speculate that she could be driving from Los Angeles to Vegas for the Super Bowl.

Ever since the Chiefs secured their Super Bowl berth, the big question has been whether Swift will be able to make it from Japan to Vegas in time for the game. Fortunately, time was on the singer's side.

With the 17-hour time difference between Japan's capital and Vegas, it was 1 a.m. Vegas time when she took the stage in Tokyo. After her final song, Swift rushed to a private jet at Haneda Airport. With the time difference, Swift was able to land back in the U.S. with hours to spare before Sunday's kickoff.

The next leg of Swift's tour is in Australia, beginning Feb. 16.

The flight from Vegas to Melbourne, where Swift will be performing, is approximately 18 hours. Unlike the trip from Japan, the time difference won't be in her favor, with Melbourne 19 hours ahead of Las Vegas. Even so, Swift will have plenty of time to enjoy the Super Bowl and make it to Australia in time for her show.

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ on Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.