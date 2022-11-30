Watch CBS News
Update: Bomb threat at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley prompts evacuations

/ CBS San Francisco

MILL VALLEY -- Classes have been canceled for the rest of Wednesday at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley because of a bomb threat called into the campus, school officials said.

The threat was called in at about 9:30 a.m. at the school at 700 Miller Ave. and school administrators contacted Mill Valley police and evacuated all students to the football field on campus, according to a letter sent by principal J.C. Farr to the school community.

A reunification center has been set up at the Mill Valley Community Center at 180 Camino Alto where parents and guardians are asked to pick up their student. People are asked to not go to the Tamalpais High campus where authorities were still investigating as of midday Wednesday, Farr wrote.

Police said residents in the area surrounding the school were also asked to shelter in place as a result of the threat.

No other details about the threat were immediately available.

