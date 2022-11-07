Watch CBS News
Update: Suspicious device at San Jose Salvation Army determined not to be an explosive

SAN JOSE -- A suspicious device found in San Jose prompted some evacuations Monday before authorities determined there was no threat to the public.

At around 12:15 p.m., San Jose police tweeted about the device found on the 700 block of W. Taylor St. at a Salvation Army store and donation center in the city's Garden Alameda neighborhood.

Bomb squad technicians were called to the scene and police closed several streets in the area of 

At 1:39 p.m., police tweeted that the device was determined to be non-explosive and that there was no threat to public safety. 

Additional details about the device were not immediately available.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

