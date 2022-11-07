Update: Suspicious device at San Jose Salvation Army determined not to be an explosive
SAN JOSE -- A suspicious device found in San Jose prompted some evacuations Monday before authorities determined there was no threat to the public.
At around 12:15 p.m., San Jose police tweeted about the device found on the 700 block of W. Taylor St. at a Salvation Army store and donation center in the city's Garden Alameda neighborhood.
Bomb squad technicians were called to the scene and police closed several streets in the area of
At 1:39 p.m., police tweeted that the device was determined to be non-explosive and that there was no threat to public safety.
Additional details about the device were not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.