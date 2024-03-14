Suspected tornadoes kill at least 3 in Ohio, leave trail of destruction in Indiana, Kentucky

Massive Midwestern tornado system kills 3 Massive tornado system kills at least 3 people in the Midwest 02:15

A suspected tornado in western Ohio proved deadly Thursday night, authorities said, part of a storm system that also unleashed apparent twisters in parts of Indiana and Kentucky and left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

One in Ohio hit near the southern end of Indian Lake, authorities said. It left at least three people dead, according to Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds.

Logan County spokesperson Sheri Timmers told CBS News there were multiple injuries, adding that an RV park was among the areas impacted. It wasn't immediately known whether anyone was missing.

Multiple buildings in the Indian Lake area were damaged, Timmers said, but the full extent of the destruction was unclear.

The aftermath of a severe storm is seen in Lakeview, Ohio, March 15, 2024. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

The sheriff's office's chief deputy, Joe Kopus, said the suspected tornado caused heavy damage in Lakeview, Midway, Orchard Island and Russells Point.

Amber Fagan, president and chief executive of the Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, said the village of Lakeview was "completely demolished," adding that homes, campgrounds and a laundromat were hard-hit. "There's places burning," she said. "There's power lines through people's windows."

A shelter was opened for anyone displaced.

Photos posted to social media showed what appeared to be extensive residential damage in Indian Lake.

Y’all pray for the folks of Indian Lake… cops said I missed the tornado by about two minutes… pic.twitter.com/ITY3f6gkjF — Ole #CBJ Dad (@CBJ_Dad0424) March 15, 2024

In Ohio's Huron County, emergency management officials posted on Facebook that there was a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" near Plymouth, some 75 miles northeast of Indian Lake.

Indiana hit hard

At about the same time the apparent tornado hit the Indian Lake area, another one tore through Winchester, Indiana, some 75 miles to the west.

"There have been many, many significant injuries, but I don't know the number. I don't know where they are. I don't know what those injuries are," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter told reporters just before midnight Thursday. "There's a lot that we don't know yet."

State police said earlier in the night that they were investigating reports of deaths but Carter said at the news conference there were "no known fatalities."

State officials called on Indiana Task Force One to help with search efforts in Winchester, a town of 4,700 people nearly 70 miles northeast of Indianapolis, according to a post by the rescue team on X. The team is one of 28 Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency-sponsored Urban Search and Rescue teams in the United States.

"I'm shaken; it's overwhelming," Winchester Mayor Bob McCoy said. "I heard what sounded like a train and then I started hearing sirens."

He and his wife were hunkered in a closet during the twister, which hit at about 8 p.m. "I've never heard that sound before; I don't want to hear it again," McCoy said.

A large tornado is see tearing through Winchester, Indiana on Mach 14, 2024. @LoudestMy

The suspected tornado damaged a Walmart store and a Taco Bell in Winchester, Randolph County Sheriff Art Moystner told CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV. Travel throughout the county was restricted to emergency management workers only, he said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb posted on Facebook Thursday night that, "Severe weather has impacted Hoosiers all across the state, and we have emergency response personnel in the impacted areas."

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security posted on Facebook that their staff were on scene in Randolph County, home to Winchester, working with locals, and that the State Emergency Operations Center was activated with an enhanced staffing level to respond to the storm.

A Facebook post on the Winchester Community High School page said all the schools in the district would be closed Friday. Another post said the high school had electricity and was open for emergency use for people who "need somewhere warm and dry."

To the west of Winchester in Delaware County, Indiana, emergency management officials said initial assessments suggested that up to half the structures in the small town of Selma were damaged by a possible tornado.

"We are relieved to report that only minor injuries have been reported thus far, with one individual transported to the hospital for treatment," the Delaware County Emergency Management Agency said in a news release. About 750 people live in Selma.

Earlier, storms damaged homes and trailers in the Ohio River communities of Hanover and Lamb in Indiana.

Jefferson County, Indiana Sheriff Ben Flint said storms destroyed three or four single-family homes and four or five other structures and demolished several uninhabited campers along the river.

"We were fortunate that no one was injured," Flint told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

A home was destroyed by a suspected tornado in Jefferson County, Indiana, on March 14, 2024. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

Gayle Liter and his wife told CBS Louisville, Kentucky affiliate WLKY-TV that their Hanover home, which they had just moved into about three months ago, was destroyed by the tornado. "Total destruction, the inside, everything," Liter said.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police said earlier that another suspected tornado struck Jefferson County, damaging several homes and downing trees and power lines.

He posted photos on X showing one home with its roof torn off and another missing roof shingles as well as an image of a baseball-sized hailstone.

Kentucky also impacted

In Kentucky, Trimble County Emergency Management Director Andrew Stark said the storms damaged at least 50 structures, including homes.

"We have a whole bunch of damage," Stark told the Courier Journal of Louisville.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a statement saying a tornado touched down along the Indiana state border in Gallatin and Trimble counties and there were reports of a couple of minor injuries. He urged Kentuckians to stay aware of the weather as more storms were expected across the state Thursday evening and overnight.

"It does appear that there is some really significant damage, especially to the town of Milton in Trimble County," Beshear said. "We think there are over 100 structures that are potentially damaged."

The state's emergency operations center was activated to coordinate storm response, Beshear said.

Large pieces of hail also was reported in parts of the St. Louis area Thursday afternoon.

There were unconfirmed reports of tornadoes in Jefferson County, Missouri, and Monroe County, Illinois, but no immediate reports of damage.