Suspect in Vallejo burglary facing additional charges of rape, kidnapping

A man suspected in a burglary on the west side of Vallejo in March faced additional accusations of rape and kidnapping on Friday, Vallejo police said.

Jashawn Germany is currently in custody in Solano County Jail, police said.

The victim was restrained and sexually assaulted in a burglary in the 500 block of Georgia Street that was reported around 7:48 a.m. on March 31, police said.

Germany was taken into custody on an unrelated parole warrant on April 4. After further investigation, he was identified as the suspect in the burglary and had additional accusations of kidnapping and rape placed on Friday, police said.

Anyone with information that could help with the case is asked to contact Detective Bradley Phillips at 707-648-4514 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Jarrett Tonn at 707-648-5427 or Jarrett.Tonn@cityofvallejo.net.