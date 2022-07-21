Watch CBS News
Suspect in SFO stabbing faces assault charges, sickness delays hearing

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF/BCN) – The suspect in the stabbing of a San Francisco International Airport  employee earlier this week got sick during his hearing on assault charges, forcing authorities to delay it until Thursday.

Samuel Day, 48, is accused of stabbing a 23-year-old airport employee in the baggage claim area of SFO's Terminal 3, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

San Francisco police responded around 4:55 a.m. Tuesday to the report of the stabbing and learned that Day, who is suspected to have mental health problems, was seen running around the luggage carousels with a steak knife and then suddenly stabbed the airport worker in the back, prosecutors said.

The employee was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with a 2-inch stab wound. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Day ran off following the stabbing but was arrested shortly afterward and gave no explanation for why he stabbed the airport employee. He was sick and unable to come to the initial arraignment hearing Wednesday, so the hearing was continued to Thursday, prosecutors said.

Day remains in custody with bail set at $100,000.

