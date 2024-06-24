Suspect in San Jose fatal shooting arrested in North Carolina

A 61-year-old man suspected in the April shooting death of a woman in downtown San Jose was taken into custody last month in North Carolina, police said.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound about 9 p.m. on April 26 in the area of North Fourth Street and East St. John Street.

When police arrived, she wasn't conscious or breathing, so lifesaving measures were started. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She was identified as 54-year-old Sonji Conerly by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office.

An investigation led detectives to identify San Jose resident Myron Barrier as a suspect and they obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Barrier was arrested May 21 in Greensboro, North Carolina by U.S. Marshals and booked into Guilford County Jail.

On June 21, San Jose police detectives brought Barrier back to San Jose, where he was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police have not released any other information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck and Detective Estantino of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.