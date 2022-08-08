Suspect arrested in late July San Francisco shooting, attempted robbery

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a late July shooting and attempted robbery on San Bruno Avenue.

According to the press release issued by the SFPD, on July 30 at around 4:24 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue. Arriving officers learned that a victim, a 25-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury after an attempted robbery. The victim remains hospitalized, recovering from their injuries.

San Francisco Police Department patrol cars. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Police investigators developed information that identified 30-year-old San Francisco resident Acie Green as the suspect in the incident. Last Thursday, Fairfield police notified SFPD investigators that they had detained Green and his vehicle. San Francisco police went to Fairfield and developed probable cause to arrest Green and seize his vehicle.

Green was later brought to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

While an arrest has been made in the case, it remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.