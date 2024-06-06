Suspect arrested in May shooting that killed woman, injured man in Vallejo

Vallejo police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that killed a woman and injured a man in the city in May.

In a statement Wednesday, police identified the suspect as Juwan Nathaniel Chandler, a 22-year-old Vallejo resident.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Redwood Parkway around 11:05 p.m. on May 18. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The medics declared the woman dead at the scene while first responders took the man to a hospital to treat an injury not considered to be life-threatening.

On Tuesday, Vallejo detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Chandler and on Wednesday, Vallejo's SWAT team and hostage negotiators executed the warrant and arrested Chandler without incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net.