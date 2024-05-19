Woman killed, man wounded in Vallejo Saturday-night shooting

VALLEJO -- Police are investigating a shooting in Vallejo that left a woman dead and a man wounded late Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2900 block of Redwood Parkway around 11:04 p.m. according to police. They found a man and a woman, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The officers tended to the two victims until medical personnel arrived, according to police.

The medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to police. Emergency medical services took the man to the hospital with an injury not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Vallejo homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, according to police.

The victim's identity will not be released until the Solano County Coroner's Office can reach her family, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net.

This is the eighth homicide in the city of Vallejo in 2024, police said.