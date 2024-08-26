Suspect arrested in Barstow in connection with fatal Dublin shooting identified

Authorities in the East Bay on Monday confirmed that a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a Dublin apartment complex last Friday was arrested over the weekend in Barstow.

Dublin homicide suspect Nicholas Paleveda Dublin Police Services

According to a press release issued by the Dublin Police Services on Monday, authorities were able to identify the suspect in the Friday shooting as 38-year-old Nicholas Paleveda. On Saturday at around noon, officers with the the Barstow Police Department located Paleveda in a Walmart parking lot in Barstow. He was placed under arrest without further incident.

On Saturday afternoon, police announced that a suspect had been detained in the southern California city of Barstow, but gave no additional details at the time.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at the Emerald Park Apartments complex located at 5050 Hacienda Drive in Dublin, police said. Arriving officers found a 37-year-old male victim suffering a gunshot wound to his head. The unidentified victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police conducted an extensive search of the area, but the suspect was not located.

Nearby Dougherty Elementary School was placed on lockdown and during the investigation and the area around Hacienda Avenue and Central Parkway was closed to traffic. Police said on social media at 4:27 p.m. Friday that the lockdown had been lifted and streets reopened.

Police continue to investigate this incident to determine a motive and how Paleveda and the victim knew each other. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has additional information is asked to please contact Dublin Police Services at (925) 833-6670.